Attorney General Nessel reacts to court ruling in election lawsuits

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Court decisions were made as it pertains to two lawsuits regarding the November 3 election.

In Bailey et.al v Antrim County et al, 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer denied the plaintiff’s efforts to withhold the identities of his “forensic investigators” – the individuals responsible for an “analysis” of a Dominion Voting Systems tabulator used in Antrim County in the November election.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following statement:

“As directed by the judge, our attorneys are drafting the order for the Court to enter and we fully expect plaintiff and his counsel to be forthcoming with those names.”

“The Supreme Court’s decision put another nail in the coffin on the bogus claims of widespread fraud in Michigan’s election. Interestingly, the Antrim County ‘analysis’ was provided to the Supreme Court and it failed to persuade them to take any early action. It is time to put the election litigation behind us and move forward with a smooth transition to President-elect Biden and his administration.”

