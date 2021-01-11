Advertisement

Another College Football Coaching Job For Enos

Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) scrambles towards the sidelines in a NCAA football...
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) scrambles towards the sidelines in a NCAA football game against Maryland at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2015. (Adam Wesley/The Gazette)(KCRG)
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State quarterback and assistant football coach Dan Enos has been named offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Maryland. It is the sixth different job for Enos in the past 37 months. He spent this past season as the running backs coach at Cincinnati. Enos is also a former head coach at Central Michigan University.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County Sheriff warns of new scam
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
The Latest: Trump issues emergency declaration for inaugural
Attorney General Nessel reacts to court ruling in election lawsuits
Restrictions on indoor dining in Michigan are set to expire Friday.
Fink calls for state to allow indoor dining
Porch pirate in Delta Township
Delta Township porch pirate

Latest News

Caileb played for the Dewitt Panthers and spent his whole life in the shadow of Michigan State...
High school winter sports hopeful to start seasons
Two More NBA Games Called Off
In this Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson speaks during a news...
Eagles Apparently Fire Their Head Coach
File image
MSU Falls Out of Top 25
File image
Times Set For Area Football Teams’ Games This Saturday