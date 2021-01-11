Another College Football Coaching Job For Enos
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State quarterback and assistant football coach Dan Enos has been named offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Maryland. It is the sixth different job for Enos in the past 37 months. He spent this past season as the running backs coach at Cincinnati. Enos is also a former head coach at Central Michigan University.
