Police and downtown businesses prepare for possible protests

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the Michigan State Capitol Commission prepares to meet on Monday to discuss a potential open carry gun ban on Capitol property, the Lansing Police Department are making their own preparations to provide assistance to the downtown area in case of protests.

Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green said he has been made aware of the situation and plans to have more of a police presence for support.

He said he plans on working with the Michigan State Police, Capitol Security as well as federal law enforcement.

Downtown Lansing Inc. Executive Director Cathleen Edgerly hopes if people do head downtown to practice their first amendment right, they’ll be respectful to the businesses in the area.

“Remember that they are in a downtown community and these businesses have faced extremely difficult challenges over the last year. Please be safe. Be respectful. When you can follow the rules of those businesses and lift up those local businesses as well,” said Edgerly.

The Capitol Commission is set to meet at 1 o’clock on Monday.

People can watch the meeting here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.