Mid-Michigan scores for HS Football Regional Finals
Football teams in Michigan got the chance to start up again after 8 weeks off.
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 10:43 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s football in January! Teams around mid-Michigan finally got to start football again after an up-and-down season of cancelations and postponements. Here are the scores from today’s games:
11-MAN PLAYOFFS:
Division 2: Muskegon Mona Shores 24, East Lansing 21
Division 4: Williamston 38, Milan 21
Division 5: Lansing Catholic 28, Grosse Ile 5
Division 7: Cass City 50, Ithaca 24
Schoolcraft 29, Jackson Lumen Christi 22
Division 8: Ubly 36, Carson City-Crystal 7
8-MAN PLAYOFFS:
Division 2: Portland St. Patrick 34, Kinde North Huron 12
