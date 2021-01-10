Mid-Michigan scores for HS Football Regional Finals

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s football in January! Teams around mid-Michigan finally got to start football again after an up-and-down season of cancelations and postponements. Here are the scores from today’s games:

11-MAN PLAYOFFS:

Division 2: Muskegon Mona Shores 24, East Lansing 21

Division 4: Williamston 38, Milan 21

Division 5: Lansing Catholic 28, Grosse Ile 5

Division 7: Cass City 50, Ithaca 24

Schoolcraft 29, Jackson Lumen Christi 22

Division 8: Ubly 36, Carson City-Crystal 7

8-MAN PLAYOFFS:

Division 2: Portland St. Patrick 34, Kinde North Huron 12

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.