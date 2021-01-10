Advertisement

Hillsdale community members upset after City Council Members attended Trump rally in Washington D.C.

Trump supporters participate in a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. As Congress prepared to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his baseless claims of election fraud.(John Minchillo | AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Representatives from The City of Hillsdale are coming under fire after attending the rally in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.

According to Hillsdale’s Mayor, Adam Stockford, City Council Members from the 1st Ward and the 4th Ward took a bus filled with President Trump supporters to the Nation’s Capitol to protest the election.

After a mob stormed the Capitol Building, some Hillsdale residents were calling for the men’s resignations.

Mayor Stockford said the men were there with their daughters and doesn’t believe they took any part in storming the Capitol and has no plans on asking them to leave.

“The repercussions for elected officials that did not participate in criminal activity happens at the ballot box,” said Stockbridge. “The residents of those wards are going to have to make up their minds when they go to the ballot box as to whether or not they accept any sort of behavior.”

