Advertisement

Firefighters battle blaze at America’s Best

A fire broke out early Sunday morning at the America’s Best Value Inn in Lansing.
A fire broke out early Sunday morning at the America’s Best Value Inn in Lansing.(WILX)
By Kylie Khan
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 2:30 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A fire broke out early Sunday morning at the America’s Best Value Inn in Lansing.

The call came in around 1:15 a.m.

Lansing Fire officials say the hotel’s manager was outside investigating reports of vehicle break-ins when the fire broke out in the office.

Crews were able to get there quickly and saved most of the building except for the office. There was also some smoke damage in the rooms next to it.

Firefighters are still working to identify the cause. We’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the Michigan State Capitol Commission prepares to meet on Monday to discuss a potential open...
Police and downtown businesses prepare for possible protests
The Michigan State Capitol Commission is set for another meeting to discuss a gun ban at the...
Michigan State Capitol Commission to meet regarding open carry ban
Trump supporters participate in a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. As Congress...
Hillsdale community members upset after City Council Members attended Trump rally in Washington D.C.
Jonesville Shoplifting suspect (Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office)
Jonesville Police needs assistance identifying 2 shoplifting suspects

Latest News

1-11-21 Morning Weather
Porch pirate in Delta Township
Delta Township porch pirate
LPD Prepares For Gun Ban Protesters
LPD Prepares For Gun Ban Protesters
Trump supporters participate in a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. As Congress...
Hillsdale community members upset after City Council Members attended Trump rally in Washington D.C.
As the Michigan State Capitol Commission prepares to meet on Monday to discuss a potential open...
Police and downtown businesses prepare for possible protests