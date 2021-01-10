Firefighters battle blaze at America’s Best

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A fire broke out early Sunday morning at the America’s Best Value Inn in Lansing.

The call came in around 1:15 a.m.

Lansing Fire officials say the hotel’s manager was outside investigating reports of vehicle break-ins when the fire broke out in the office.

Crews were able to get there quickly and saved most of the building except for the office. There was also some smoke damage in the rooms next to it.

Firefighters are still working to identify the cause. We’ll keep you updated.

