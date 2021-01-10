Advertisement

Detroit Economic Club annual meeting to be held online

(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - The Detroit Economic Club’s annual Michigan Economic Outlook will be held online this year.

The event is scheduled Tuesday and will feature Michigan State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks and Gabriel Ehrlich, University of Michigan director of the Research Seminar in Quantitative Economics.

“No one can argue the pandemic has severely disrupted Michigan’s economy,” organizers said in a statement. “The ripple effect on the labor market, wages and tax revenues will be felt at least into 2021 leading to the question on everyone’s mind: What will the recovery look like?”

Results of the ninth annual Michigan Economic Outlook Survey will be unveiled at Tuesday’s meeting. The survey involves input from business professionals and associations throughout the state.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out early Sunday morning at the America’s Best Value Inn in Lansing.
Firefighters battle blaze at America’s Best
As the Michigan State Capitol Commission prepares to meet on Monday to discuss a potential open...
Police and downtown businesses prepare for possible protests
The Michigan State Capitol Commission is set for another meeting to discuss a gun ban at the...
Michigan State Capitol Commission to meet regarding open carry ban
Trump supporters participate in a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. As Congress...
Hillsdale community members upset after City Council Members attended Trump rally in Washington D.C.
Jonesville Shoplifting suspect (Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office)
Jonesville Police needs assistance identifying 2 shoplifting suspects

Latest News

1-11-21 Morning Weather
Porch pirate in Delta Township
Delta Township porch pirate
LPD Prepares For Gun Ban Protesters
LPD Prepares For Gun Ban Protesters
Trump supporters participate in a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. As Congress...
Hillsdale community members upset after City Council Members attended Trump rally in Washington D.C.
As the Michigan State Capitol Commission prepares to meet on Monday to discuss a potential open...
Police and downtown businesses prepare for possible protests