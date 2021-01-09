Michigan State Capitol Commission to meet regarding open carry ban

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Capitol Commission is set for another meeting to discuss a gun ban at the Capitol Building.

The group first met in May and then again in September to discuss the matter after the building was stormed by armed protesters.

According to Commission Member Joan Bauer, with the plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer and the storming of our Nation’s Capitol, the matter is has been brought to the forefront of their agenda.

Bauer said she would like to see an open carry ban established before the opening day of the legislature.

“What I hope is on Monday we have a motion that would immediately ban open carry guns. We have had several legislators contact us urging the commission to do something before that date,” said Bauer.

Bauer said she hopes to eventually make it so all weapons are banned at the Capitol.

Representative Sarah Anthony said she’s had newly elected lawmakers contact her to ask how they should protect themselves upon showing up to work.

“You would expect them to be asking me questions about policy and how to make a bill become a law,” she explained. “Instead, they’re asking me, ‘Should I procure a bullet proof vest?’ Those are not questions law makers should asking themselves in this moment.”

