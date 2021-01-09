Advertisement

Michigan reports 2,706 new COVID-19 cases, 222 deaths

(Terri Russell)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The coronavirus continues it’s spread across the state of Michigan. As of Saturday, January 9, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 2,706 COVID-19 cases and 222 deaths linked to the virus in Michigan.

Michigan totals now rise to 519,082 cases and13,354 deaths.

207 of today’s reported deaths were from a Vital Records review according to the MDHHS.

Testing has been on the rise in the last two days, with testing numbers above 50,000 Thursday and Friday. Positivity rates have also decreased during that span, going from just over nine percent, to just over eight percent according to the MDHHS.

Ingham County reports 13,095 cases and 212 deaths, 97 more cases and six more deaths than Friday.

Jackson County reported 8,068 cases and 182 deaths, 40 more cases and eight more deaths than Friday.

Eaton County reports 4,798 cases and 103 deaths, 55 more cases and four more deaths than Friday.

Clinton County nears 4,000 cases, as the county reported 3,990 cases and 48 deaths. That’s 28 more cases and four more deaths than Friday.

Shiawassee County reports 3,067 cases and 59 deaths, 28 more cases and one more deaths than Friday.

Michigan topped another milestone in the coronavirus pandemic. As of Saturday, January 9, the MDHHS reports over 400,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Michigan, with 415,079. This number is updated weekly.

