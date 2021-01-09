Mason Public Schools teachers and parents have mixed feelings about return to school

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Whitmer is urging schools to bring students back to the classroom this spring. While school districts say they’re excited about the news, parents have mixed feelings.

“I’m not positive that it will happen right away just because I feel like the teachers right now are afraid to be in the classroom, which is why they continue to push it back,” said Mason Public Schools parent Arianne Frear.

She is cautiously optimistic her daughter will go back to school this spring.

She and her husband have been trying to keep up with her first-grade assignments while working full-time jobs.

“With a young child that’s not really familiar on how to operate a computer and is not in face-to-face classes and they don’t have that peer support with everybody else in the classroom has been really difficult,” she said.

The Mason School District suspended K-12 in-person classes back in November.

One of the teachers, second-grade Mason Public Schools teacher Penny Haudek, says she ready to have students back in the classroom. But she’s not sure they all should come back at the same time.

“Social distancing will be really hard on when we have full classrooms,” said Haudek. “That is something that is very big on teachers’ minds to have classrooms completely full of children and not being able to have space for appropriate social distancing.”

While both teachers and parents want school buildings to open up, they’re containing their excitement until they see how vaccine helps stop the spread of COVID-19.

“I definitely plan on getting the vaccine because I want my kids back with me,” said Haudek.

“If the school district is diligent and wise about eliminating and doing the screening questions and temperature checks and social distancing as well as masks in the classroom to allow our children to be back in school to get the best education they can,” said Frear.

And though everyone agrees opening schools is a good thing, it may just take until March for everyone to feel comfortable with it.

The Mason School District plans to talk about the plan Monday.

