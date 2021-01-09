Advertisement

Judge fines UP cafe, says civil disobedience ‘not an option’

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET, Mich. (AP) - An Upper Peninsula cafe was found in contempt of court and fined $2,500 for continuing to serve indoor diners, the latest turn in an effort to get the owner to comply with coronavirus restrictions.

“When it comes to court orders, in my opinion, civil disobedience is not an option. It just absolutely is not,” Judge Wanda Stokes said.

Stokes held a hearing Friday involving Cafe Rosetta, which serves soup, sandwiches and more in Calumet, a town of roughly 750 in Houghton County.

Since mid-November, Michigan restaurants and bars have been restricted by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration to outdoor service or carry-out orders to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The cafe’s food permit has been yanked. State regulators then got a Dec. 30 order from Stokes, an Ingham County judge, to shut down the business.

Cafe co-owner Amy Heikkinen said she can’t afford to limit the cafe to carry-out orders. Hundreds of people rallied to support her on Jan. 2.

Stokes suspended the contempt fine until Wednesday to allow the cafe’s attorney, David Kallman, to file legal arguments, The Daily Mining Gazette reported.

Kallman noted that the state health department might not extend the indoor dining ban after Jan. 15.

He said the cafe’s refusal to comply with various orders is “really a survival situation” for Heikkinen.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer, MDHHS provides COVID-19 update
School leaders react to Gov. Whitmer’s reopening announcement
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
US judge blocks Trump administration’s sweeping asylum rules
State lawmaker charged in D.C. riot
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
The Latest: Twitter bans Michael Flynn, Sidney Powell

Latest News

Jonesville Shoplifting suspect (Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office)
Jonesville Police needs assistance identifying 2 shoplifting suspects
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth...
Queen Elizabeth II and husband receive COVID-19 vaccinations
A former Hamtramck police officer has pleaded guilty to using excessive force and violating a...
Ex-Hamtramck officer pleads guilty in use of force case
Matthew Schneider
Top federal prosecutor in Michigan seeks tips on Capitol mob