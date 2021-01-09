‘Jeopardy!” passes the torch, local contestants remember Alex Trebek

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In a little more than an hour from now, the late Alex Trebek will appear on his final episode of ‘Jeopardy!”

In the meantime, local ‘Jeopardy! contestants reflect on Trebek’s legacy and talk about the future of the show.

“Would be someone that fans of ‘Jeopardy!’ would enjoy seeing. I think there’s any number of people who could do the job well and I think he’s one of them. But, whether he’s going to be the final choice...I guess we’ll just have to wait and see,” said former ‘Jeopardy!” contestant Matt Ottinger.

Ottinger had the rare opportunity to witness a young Jenning’s fill the role of a host before it was even a thought. At the time, it didn’t occur to him that he could potentially be looking at the future host of the show.

“The champion gets to do whatever and they actually had him do the hosting playing pretend. He’s had a chance to study Alex. He’s been in front of Alex Trebek more than anyone else has,” said Ottinger.

Jackson’s Gautham Nagesh also had the unique experience of competing on the show for Jennings’s first day as the interim host which will air on January 15.

“He’s just a really nice and approachable guy. I think that’s what makes it easy. Alex was known for putting people at ease and I think Ken has that gift also,” said Nagesh.

Nagesh says there are a lot of people who could be considered to fill the role of the jeopardy! Host. But, he believes Jennings would be a great fit.

“Jeopardy! Is like a community and it felt like they were continuing the game the way Alex would’ve wanted it and I think you’ll see that it’s intentional when it comes on,” said Nagesh.

Regardless of who gets the job, Ellis says it’s going to be an adjustment for ‘Jeopardy!’ fans.

“It’s going to be really tough because when Monday comes around and somebody else is behind that podium, that’s going to be really jarring for everyone,” said Ellis.

Friday night’s ‘Jeopardy!’ will be the concluding episode featuring Alex Trebek as the show’s longtime host.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.