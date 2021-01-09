Advertisement

‘Jeopardy!” passes the torch, local contestants remember Alex Trebek

By Jace Harper
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In a little more than an hour from now, the late Alex Trebek will appear on his final episode of ‘Jeopardy!”

In the meantime, local ‘Jeopardy! contestants reflect on Trebek’s legacy and talk about the future of the show.

“Would be someone that fans of ‘Jeopardy!’ would enjoy seeing. I think there’s any number of people who could do the job well and I think he’s one of them. But, whether he’s going to be the final choice...I guess we’ll just have to wait and see,” said former ‘Jeopardy!” contestant Matt Ottinger.

Ottinger had the rare opportunity to witness a young Jenning’s fill the role of a host before it was even a thought. At the time, it didn’t occur to him that he could potentially be looking at the future host of the show.

“The champion gets to do whatever and they actually had him do the hosting playing pretend. He’s had a chance to study Alex. He’s been in front of Alex Trebek more than anyone else has,” said Ottinger.

Jackson’s Gautham Nagesh also had the unique experience of competing on the show for Jennings’s first day as the interim host which will air on January 15.

“He’s just a really nice and approachable guy. I think that’s what makes it easy. Alex was known for putting people at ease and I think Ken has that gift also,” said Nagesh.

Nagesh says there are a lot of people who could be considered to fill the role of the jeopardy! Host. But, he believes Jennings would be a great fit.

“Jeopardy! Is like a community and it felt like they were continuing the game the way Alex would’ve wanted it and I think you’ll see that it’s intentional when it comes on,” said Nagesh.

Regardless of who gets the job, Ellis says it’s going to be an adjustment for ‘Jeopardy!’ fans.

“It’s going to be really tough because when Monday comes around and somebody else is behind that podium, that’s going to be really jarring for everyone,” said Ellis.

Friday night’s ‘Jeopardy!’ will be the concluding episode featuring Alex Trebek as the show’s longtime host.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer, MDHHS provides COVID-19 update
School leaders react to Gov. Whitmer’s reopening announcement
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
US judge blocks Trump administration’s sweeping asylum rules
State lawmaker charged in D.C. riot
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
The Latest: Twitter bans Michael Flynn, Sidney Powell

Latest News

Jonesville Shoplifting suspect (Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office)
Jonesville Police needs assistance identifying 2 shoplifting suspects
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth...
Queen Elizabeth II and husband receive COVID-19 vaccinations
A former Hamtramck police officer has pleaded guilty to using excessive force and violating a...
Ex-Hamtramck officer pleads guilty in use of force case
Matthew Schneider
Top federal prosecutor in Michigan seeks tips on Capitol mob
'Jeopardy!' contestants reflect on Trebek
'Jeopardy!' contestants reflect on Trebek