East Lansing Police Department helps capture Brighton cellphone robbers

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three robbers are now in the custody of Livingston County Sheriffs after robbing a cellphone store in Brighton.

The East Lansing Police Department says they assisted the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Michigan State Police, Michigan State University Police Department, Meridian Township Police Department, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and the Brighton Police Department in the apprehension of three subjects involved in a robbery of a cellphone store in the City of Brighton at approximately 1:17PM today.

Livingston County Sherriff’s Department and the Michigan State Police were in pursuit of a vehicle involved in a robbery in the City of Brighton heading westbound Interstate 96 towards the City of East Lansing.

The pursuit was terminated prior to entering the City of East Lansing by the Livingston County Sherriff’s Department and the Michigan State Police according to East Lansing Police.

Livingston County Sherriff’s deputies were able to pinpoint the stolen cellphones via GPS in the area of the 500 block of Bainbridge.

Officers located the vehicle involved in the robbery and a foot pursuit of the subjects from the vehicle apprehended three individuals in the 300 block of Loree. All three subjects were then turned over to the Livingston County Sherriff’s Department.

