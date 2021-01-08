Advertisement

WILX Sport Blitz Podcast: Fred Heumann and New Year’s Resolutions For MSU Basketball, Football & The Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) celebrates a touchdown catch with Detroit Lions...
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) celebrates a touchdown catch with Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Chicago Bears in the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Johnathon Gustin
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:18 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In this latest edition of the show, Fred Heumann makes his Sports Blitz Podcast debut! He talks with John Gustin about his four-decade spanning career, his friendship with Tim Staudt, and favorite memories. The two then share their New Year’s Resolutions for the Spartans and the Detroit Lions. Fred also has some unique insights into the Lions’ search for their next general manager.

Who needs to mix it up, who needs to go back to their roots, and which organization needs to pick a direct? Listen now to find out!

To make sure you get the latest Sports Blitz episodes right when they drop, subscribe to your podcast platform of choice by clicking the links below!

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer, MDHHS provides COVID-19 update
School leaders react to Gov. Whitmer’s reopening announcement
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
US judge blocks Trump administration’s sweeping asylum rules
State lawmaker charged in D.C. riot
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
The Latest: Twitter bans Michael Flynn, Sidney Powell

Latest News

Jonesville Shoplifting suspect (Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office)
Jonesville Police needs assistance identifying 2 shoplifting suspects
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth...
Queen Elizabeth II and husband receive COVID-19 vaccinations
A former Hamtramck police officer has pleaded guilty to using excessive force and violating a...
Ex-Hamtramck officer pleads guilty in use of force case
Matthew Schneider
Top federal prosecutor in Michigan seeks tips on Capitol mob
'Jeopardy!' contestants reflect on Trebek
'Jeopardy!' contestants reflect on Trebek