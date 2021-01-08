WILX Sport Blitz Podcast: Fred Heumann and New Year’s Resolutions For MSU Basketball, Football & The Detroit Lions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In this latest edition of the show, Fred Heumann makes his Sports Blitz Podcast debut! He talks with John Gustin about his four-decade spanning career, his friendship with Tim Staudt, and favorite memories. The two then share their New Year’s Resolutions for the Spartans and the Detroit Lions. Fred also has some unique insights into the Lions’ search for their next general manager.

Who needs to mix it up, who needs to go back to their roots, and which organization needs to pick a direct? Listen now to find out!

