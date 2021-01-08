U.S. Attorney and FBI watching closely on threats, enhance security

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, Matthew J. Schneider, is urging people to not allow our differences to turn into violence.

”I’m horrified and disgusted it was terrible that should have never happened,” Schneider said.

Schneider is referring to the riots at the nation’s capital in Washington D.C.; He told News 10 an event like this has only happened a couple of times, in 1812 and 1954.

“Those people who committed those heinous acts need to be brought to justice and that’s what we are trying to do here in this justice department,” Schneider said.

Schneider made it clear that there is a “big difference between people who want to exercise the first amendment rights and people who engage in violence.”

“When you cross that line, you can get arrested by a state or federal official, [and] you can end up in prison or jail,” Schneider said.

Depending on the offense, you can be in prison for decades.

“People need to be aware, law enforcement isn’t screwing around with this. We have technology, social media and we have cameras,” Schneider said. “The U.S. Capitol is full of cameras. All of that footage is coming back to the FBI and we’re all analyzing that and making sure the people that committed these crimes are held accountable.”

Even in Michigan at the state capitol, for the people who have threats against the governor, the FBI and state police are watching closely.

“That’s how the plot against Governor Whitmer was foiled, we’ve been working together for a long time – we’re a partnership,” he said.

With Inauguration Day coming up, there will be enhanced security because of the recent violent acts.

“All of us are on higher alert, higher alert than we normally have been,” Schneider said. “The FBI is in our office, [and] is working very closely with the state police. We want to make sure we have a safe transition of power as we should always have.”

Schneider told News 10 these acts of violence and threats have been happening before this country has been founded.

“And it’s not going to stop any time soon, so we need to be vigilant. We need the public’s participation and corporation, if you see something, please say something,” he said.

