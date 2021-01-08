Advertisement

UK introduces mandatory COVID-19 testing

This is required for all international arrivals to England, including UK nationals.
A woman wears a mask as she walks at Heathrow Airport Terminal 5, in London, Tuesday, March 24, 2020.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
A woman wears a mask as she walks at Heathrow Airport Terminal 5, in London, Tuesday, March 24, 2020.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 7:47 AM EST
(WILX) - The United Kingdom has introduced mandatory COVID-19 testing for all arrivals into the country.

Starting next week, passengers will be required to present a negative test result. The test must be taken within 72 hours prior to departure for entry, along with a ‘passenger locator form’ and be subject to national lockdown restrictions.

All passengers arriving from countries that are not on the government’s travel corridor list will still be required to self-isolate for 10 days, regardless of their test result

Those who fail to comply could be hit with a £500 fine which amounts to about $680 USD.

“We already have significant measures in place to prevent imported cases of COVID-19, but with new strains of the virus developing internationally we must take further precautions,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said. “Taken together with the existing mandatory self-isolation period for passengers returning from high-risk countries, pre-departure tests will provide a further line of defence - helping us control the virus as we roll out the vaccine at pace over the coming weeks.”

