UK introduces mandatory COVID-19 testing

(WILX) - The United Kingdom has introduced mandatory COVID-19 testing for all arrivals into the country.

Starting next week, passengers will be required to present a negative test result. The test must be taken within 72 hours prior to departure for entry, along with a ‘passenger locator form’ and be subject to national lockdown restrictions.

This is required for all international arrivals to England, including UK nationals.

All passengers arriving from countries that are not on the government’s travel corridor list will still be required to self-isolate for 10 days, regardless of their test result

Those who fail to comply could be hit with a £500 fine which amounts to about $680 USD.

“We already have significant measures in place to prevent imported cases of COVID-19, but with new strains of the virus developing internationally we must take further precautions,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said. “Taken together with the existing mandatory self-isolation period for passengers returning from high-risk countries, pre-departure tests will provide a further line of defence - helping us control the virus as we roll out the vaccine at pace over the coming weeks.”

