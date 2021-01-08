Advertisement

Study reveals impact of asymptomatic COVID-19 spread

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:26 AM EST
(WILX) -A new study is revealing the impact of COVID-19 spread from people without any symptoms.

Researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention created a model assessing the amount of transmission from people who were pre-symptomatic, asymptomatic, and symptomatic.

The study estimates 59% of all transmission comes from asymptomatic people.

This includes 35% of people who were pre-symptomatic and nearly a quarter who never*developed symptoms.

The study was published in the journal JAMA Network Open and can be read HERE.

