State lawmaker charged in D.C. riot

A West Virginia state lawmaker has been charged with entering a restricted area of the U.S. Capitol after he livestreamed himself with rioters
(PERRY BENNETT/WEST VIRGINIA LEGISLATURE VIA AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 2:37 PM EST
CHARLESTON, W.VA. (AP) The U.S. Justice Department says it has charged a West Virginia state lawmaker with entering a restricted area of the U.S. Capitol after he livestreamed himself with rioters.

Ken Kohl is a top deputy federal prosecutor in Washington. He announced the charge against Derrick Evans during a call Friday in which he announced dozens of new charges against members of a mob that stormed the Capitol on Wednesday. It wasn’t immediately known if Evans is in custody.

Several other state lawmakers across the country traveled to Washington, D.C., for demonstrations this week but it’s unknown if any other elected official joined the mob of Donald Trump supporters attacking the U.S. Capitol.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

