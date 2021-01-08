School leaders react to Gov. Whitmer’s reopening announcement

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan K-12 teachers will be getting the COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week. In light of that development, Governor Whitmer says she wants them to get back in the classroom in person by March 1.

Governor Whitmer said, “What we want to do is to encourage districts to have an in-person option available.”

It’s a pretty sudden shift for schools who were holding out for the right date to return. Grand Ledge Public Schools was waiting for the right metrics to fall in line.

Superintendent of Grand Ledge Public Schools Dr. David Chapin said, “Rather than specify a specific date we will do this… IE January, 15 February 1, we chose to really connect directly to the data. The COVID related data in Eaton County, specifically the positivity rate.”

But they trust the Governor and say they’ll be ready.

“We’ve kind of, you know, thought about something in that time frame and if the vaccination came in,” Chapin said. “Our plan is ready.”

Bill DeFrance, Superintendent of Eaton Rapids Public Schools, supports the goal. Still, he said he won’t be changing the plans they have in place for now which is to bring K-5 students back Jan. 19. “I think that’s a great goal for Michigan schools to have,” DeFrance said, “And as soon as we can get appropriate staffing levels, we’ll bring back the middle school and our high schools.”

According to Kelly Blake, Superintendent of Waverly Community Schools, they just happened to pick the perfect date back in December.

“It just it worked out nicely, we all kind of chuckled about it but it’s a Monday,” Blake said. “That’s why we picked it-- it’s a Monday and there are no holidays that week so we thought we kind of thought, ‘When will number spike after the holiday and how long will it take them for numbers to start declining?’ and we thought March 1 would be a safe date.”

Here’s a list of the in-person return dates we know of:

Ithaca: Jan. 4

Leslie: Jan. 4

Michigan Center: Jan. 11

Ovid-Elsie: Jan. 11

St. Johns: Jan. 11

Laingsburg: Jan. 11

Charlotte: Jan. 19

Jackson: Jan. 11

Eaton Rapids: Jan. 19 for K-5

Haslett: K-6 Jan. 19

DeWitt: Jan. 19

Maple Valley: Jan. 19

Holt: Feb. 22

East Lansing: 3-5 Starting Feb. 15, 6-12 March 1

Waverly: March 1

Lansing: Looking at the metrics

Okemos: Looking at the metrics

Bath: Looking at metrics and survey data

Grand Ledge: Looking at the metrics

