Reps. Anthony, Carter, Lasinski, call for emergency Capitol Commission meeting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - House Democratic Leader Donna Lasinski (D-Scio Twp.) joined Reps. Sarah Anthony (D-Lansing) and Brenda Carter (D-Pontiac) to call on the Michigan Capitol Commission to convene an emergency hearing to address Capitol safety prior to the new legislative term, starting with banning guns.

Over the past year, Reps. Anthony and Carter have led a determined effort to urge the Capitol Commission to take action to protect the safety and well-being of those that enter the building.

Anthony posted a video through the Michigan House Dems Twitter account, saying: “On May 1, a day after armed gunmen stormed out capitol building, I lifted up my voice to the capitol commission: put it in writing that we should ban firearms in the Michigan State Capitol. We are now at January 7, 2021, and there has been no action.”

The joint statement read:

“The violence we saw play out at the U.S. Capitol yesterday shook us to our core. This was a direct attack on our democracy designed to undermine the peaceful transfer of power that our very republic is founded on. And though we were appalled by what transpired, not a single member of the Michigan Legislature should be shocked — because it was our Capitol — where we gather to do the people’s work day in and day out — that was used as a dress rehearsal for exactly what happened yesterday.

“The statement continued: “Since armed protesters stormed Michigan’s Capitol last April, House Democrats have repeatedly called on the Capitol Commission to take swift and meaningful action to ensure the safety of every member, staffer and visitor that walks through those doors. To this date, they have done nothing — even as the building was locked down again due to a credible bomb threat just this morning.

“Today we are calling on Michigan’s Capitol Commission to stop dragging their feet and immediately schedule an emergency meeting to take steps to secure the building before the Legislature returns to session on January 13, 2021. Whether it’s from threats of violence or the ongoing pandemic, lives are at risk right now and we cannot simply stand idly by and do nothing.”

We're not going to sit idly by while some in our government remain "shocked" by yesterday's actions. We tried time and time again to warn them that this was coming. We attempted to take action, now it's time for others to step up and protect our state. @SarahAnthony517 pic.twitter.com/LsIuo5bGAW — MI House Democrats (@MIHouseDems) January 7, 2021

