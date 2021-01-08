Pence expected to attend Biden inauguration

(WILX) - Sources say Vice President Mike Pence is expected to attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Those in the vice president’s circle are encouraging him to go once he receives an invitation.

“The President and vice president are never formally invited to the inaugural ceremonies,” Paige Waltz, spokesperson for the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, said. “We have not been told by the president or vice president whether they will be there.”

A source within the committee said an invitation to the outgoing president and vice president is customarily done on a staff level, so they never receive a formal invite.

The vice president has a unique relationship with Biden. The two used to talk at least once a month when Pence was starting his term as vice president.

Friday morning, President Trump tweeted that he will not be attending the inauguration, undercutting his message a day earlier that he would work to ensure a “smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power” to his successor.

