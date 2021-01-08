Advertisement

Pence expected to attend Biden inauguration

The vice president has a unique relationship with Biden.
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden greets Vice President Mike...
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden greets Vice President Mike Pence at the 19th anniversary ceremony in observance of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York, on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (Amr Alfiky/The New York Times via AP, Pool)(Amr Alfiky | AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 8:54 AM EST
(WILX) - Sources say Vice President Mike Pence is expected to attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Those in the vice president’s circle are encouraging him to go once he receives an invitation.

“The President and vice president are never formally invited to the inaugural ceremonies,” Paige Waltz, spokesperson for the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, said. “We have not been told by the president or vice president whether they will be there.”

A source within the committee said an invitation to the outgoing president and vice president is customarily done on a staff level, so they never receive a formal invite.

The vice president has a unique relationship with Biden. The two used to talk at least once a month when Pence was starting his term as vice president.

Friday morning, President Trump tweeted that he will not be attending the inauguration, undercutting his message a day earlier that he would work to ensure a “smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power” to his successor.

