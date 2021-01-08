On the Job: 01/08/2021

Environmental Laboratory Assistant

Fibertec

Salary: $12-13/hr

Description:

Do YOU:

· Thrive in a fast-paced work environment?

· Have a positive attitude and reliable transportation?

· Have an interest in performing individual tasks, in addition to working as part of a Team?

· Have an interest in science and learning how our environmental laboratory operates?

If YOU replied “yes” to the above, please consider joining our Team!

We have an opening for an Environmental Lab Assistant. This entry-level, full-time position is based in our Holt, Michigan office. The selected candidate will perform various routine laboratory functions in an accurate manner to assist the Laboratory Analysts and to facilitate production. We are looking for a dependable candidate who is detail-oriented, and can multi-task while maintaining concentration in a busy, fast-paced production laboratory.

Major Responsibilities :

· Extracting soil samples using microwave, sonication and digestion

· Extracting water samples using separatory funnels

· Preparing analytical standards

· Handling some acids and bases

· Performing precise measurements of small volumes

· Performing measurements with laboratory scales and volumetric flasks

· Working with others as part of a Team, as well as performing own tasks

· Reading and following SOPs, as well as following all PPE requirements and safety regulations

· Miscellaneous duties – washing glassware used during the prep process, moving 4 liter jugs daily from one work bench to another, etc.

What’s in it for YOU?

· Grow your career with training and development opportunities

· Competitive pay

· Comprehensive benefits package that includes health, dental, disability, and life insurance; paid holidays, vacation and sick time; and a 401(k) plan with employer matching

About Us:

Fibertec, established in 1987, is a diversified, Michigan-based environmental service company that offers sampling and analytical services to its clients from four offices, employing a total of approximately 70 people. The Holt, Michigan office provides environmental laboratory services to assist clients in complying with discharge permits and assesses samples for the presence of contaminants in soil, water, and air taken from known and suspected contaminated properties. Additionally, our analyses help determine whether contaminants have spread to surrounding properties and provide data on the effectiveness of cleanup programs. Fibertec is a drug-free environment, as well as EOE and ADA Compliant.

Note : Your application for this position does not guarantee that you will be contacted by Fibertec management for further consideration. Only those applicants interviewed will be notified of the results. Fibertec management reserves the right to close this posting prior to its original end date once a sufficient number of resumes have been received.

Requirements:

· High School Diploma or equivalent (recent basic chemistry coursework/knowledge desirable)

· Some college or associates degree is desirable

· Prior experience working in a laboratory setting is helpful

· Must be able to work between the hours of 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday

· Must be available to occasionally stay past 5:00 pm to meet clients’ demands

· Must be able to lift and dump containers weighing up to 50 pounds

· Must be at least 18 years of age

Additional Information:

· Since there is no bus service to our location (located near Holt Road and Hwy #127), reliable transportation is needed.

· Must have authorization to work in the U.S. indefinitely without restriction or sponsorship. Fibertec will not now or in the future provide sponsorship for employment visa status for this position.

How to Apply: Please email your resume, cover letter, and answers to the requested questions below to tsand@CAMW.net. Include “Fibertec Environmental Lab Assistant” in the subject line. Initial phone interviews will be conducted by Teri Sand at Capital Area Michigan Works!

· How is your previous experience relevant to this role?

· What experiences do you have with multi-tasking?

· This is an entry-level position and our pay range is $12 - $13/hour. Please tell us your salary requirements and confirm they are within this pay range.

Trimmer/Climber

asplundh tree expert co.

Salary: $16.48/hr

Description:

Employer provides on the job training, Competitive wages, health insurance, 401K retirement plan, and paid time off.

Overtime Hrs Available

We are currently seeking a Trimmer / Climber/Ground Worker to join our team.

Essential Functions:

Trims and/or removes trees by climbing with the aid of a ladder, safety belt, climbing line, powered trimmer lift truck, or works from the ground using gasoline, air, and hand-powered saws, pruner, etc. He/she cuts branches or trunk sections and drops or lowers them to the ground with lines.

Uses wedges, sledges, and chain saws in felling trees or trimmed trunks and in cutting and splitting logs into manageable pieces.

Sprays stumps and brush with hand-spraying equipment to prevent further growth.

Loads and unloads trucks with logs, stumps, brush, and debris and/or feeds brush into a wood chipper.

Repairs slight damage to lawns, fences, and walks caused by tree trimming.

Services gasoline, air, and hand-powered tools and other equipment.

Relays hand-signals, directs traffic, drives, and operates trucks and equipment, as assigned and keeps trucks and work area clear and orderly, as well as helps train new employees.

Performs other related work, as assigned by superiors.

Safeguards employees and public from hazards in and around work area. Cooperates with customer, police, and fire departments when blocking street or driveways. Sets up barriers, warning signs, flags, markers, etc. to protect employees and public. Trained to perform tree and bucket rescue.

Assumes responsibility for the inspection and proper working conditions of tools, truck, and other work equipment. Requests repair or replacement, when necessary. Maintains good housekeeping on truck and at work locations.

Works around hazardous equipment

Works in close proximity to energized power lines

Works in all temperatures and weather and will be exposed to nature i.e., irritating plants and biting or stinging insects, and dust.

Works around excessive noise from machines, chain saw, wood chipper and other equipment, with hearing protection.

Work will be performed at varying heights above ground.

Works on unlevel terrain.

Works will be performed at varying heights while secured.

Works around falling limbs.

Exposure to traffic hazards.

Requirements:

Due to the inherently dangerous nature of the industry and requirements to work with or around hazardous equipment, employees must be able to maintain attention and concentration for extended periods of time.

Must be able to wear necessary PPE as per task assigned.

Must be able to safely drive an approved company vehicle.

Must be able to enter and exit a vehicle numerous times a day.

Must be able to withstand exposure to all kinds of weather while completing work assignments, i.e. rain, heat, sun, cold.

Must be able to traverse various terrains.

Must be able to write, read and comprehend written and verbal job instructions/information.

Must be able to work with hands above head for extended periods of time.

Must be able to walk, climb, and work from ladders, or at various heights, on uneven and slippery surfaces, performing mentally/physically demanding work under unfavorable weather conditions while handling equipment or material.

Must have no fear of heights.

Must have own transportation to and from the show up location.

Must be able to lift, move and maneuver heavy weights up to 50 pounds on an infrequent basis, but up to 10 pounds on a frequent basis.

Must have endurance necessary to perform these duties throughout a standard eight or ten hour day. Must be able to work long hours and overtime during holidays, emergencies, weekends, etc. Subject to call out work.

Must have sufficient eye sight to judge distances and coordination to get and use the appropriate equipment and tools.

Must be able to operate and service all required tools and equipment.

Must have good hand-to-eye coordination.

Must have transportation to and from the start up location.

Must pass a background and/or MVR check.

Must pass a pre-employment drug test.

CDL License is a PLUS

How to Apply: Email PDWIGHT@asplundh.com

HR Business Partner

MSUFCU

Salary: $

Description:

Human Resources Business Partner I:

Enhances productivity and reduces liability through improved communications and driving HR practices including, but are not limited to, company handbook, job descriptions, performance appraisal system, employee counseling, compensation philosophy, hiring processes, terminations, and morale/retention programs

Identifies legal requirements and government reporting regulations affecting HR functions and helps ensure current policies, procedures, and associated actions are in compliance

Provides guidance and service for employees, focusing on liability management, employee counseling, and policy interpretation

Conducts regular meetings with respective business units leadership

Analyzes trends and metrics in partnership with the HR department to develop and refine HR solutions, programs, and policies

Identify opportunities and recommend management strategies to increase performance, increase employee engagement, strengthen the corporate culture, and positively impact both HR and the business

Implement HR initiatives to improve organizational effectiveness, including performance management, compensation administration and culture development

Recruiting, sourcing, interviewing, selecting, hiring, and onboarding new employees including assessing applicant skill levels, recommending staffing levels and plans, establishing and following recruiting procedures, conducting effective interviews, and coordinating all pre-employment screens

Attend and participate in Credit Union, community, and recruiting events

Advise managers on the corrective action process, making recommendations for write-ups, performance improvement plans, and terminations

Recommend and review promotions, merit increases, and other employee incentives

Assure compliance with all applicable laws and corporate policies/guidelines, and identify opportunities to develop and implement new practices/guidelines to achieve business goals

Educate and council employees on benefit options and assist with benefit administration

Conduct and interpret wage and salary surveys and recommend changes to ensure the maintenance of the company’s compensation objectives

Ensure all related expenses and cash transactions are in accordance with budget and properly accounted

Assist with the company’s payroll requirements and related activities as needed

Assist in the creation and maintenance of policies, practices, and procedures

Develop and implement metrics to evaluate the effectiveness of Human Resources programs and measure the degree that the programs contribute to organizational goals

Maintain employee confidence and protect human resources operations by keeping information confidential

Protect and enhance the organization culture by furthering the core values, the mission, operating philosophy, and other organizational cultural elements

Suggest, implement and maintain HR policies and procedures to ensure effective, fair and consistent management of employees throughout the organization, and ensure that the employee handbook is comprehensive and up-to-date

Serve as a link between management and employees by handling questions, interpreting and administering policies and procedures and helping resolve work-related problems, escalating as needed

Consult managers on employee relations issues including participating in investigations when needed

Assists with planning, implementation, and on-going maintenance and compliance of labor relations, employee relations, equal employment opportunity, diversity, retention and compensation programs

Participate in training activities within your department or branch and with the learning and talent development department; such training helps to ensure employee compliance with Credit Union policies and state and federal regulations and laws

Perform other duties and assist other employees, as assigned

Human Resources Business Partner II:

All of Human Resources Business Partner I duties and responsibilities

Serve as a resource and leader for all team members by being available and accessible to discuss all human resources related issues

Create efficiencies and refine process to increase department effectiveness

Works closely with management and employees to improve work relationships, build morale, and increase productivity and retention

Provide managers with expert guidance, coaching and support on the full range of HR activities including policies and procedures, employee relations, organization structures, career planning, performance management, etc., in order to ensure a consistent and fair approach to people management

Prepare budgetary recommendations that meet departmental goals and provide for effective management of resources

Manage complex employee situations with valuable recommendations effectively and independently

Senior Human Resources Business Partner:

All of Human Resources Business Partner I and II duties and responsibilities

Conduct needs assessments to determine program and training needs to enhance employee job performance and overall company performance

Contribute to and advise on strategic direction of respective business units

Consult with management on performance, organizational, and leadership matters including providing consultative services to the business units regarding short- and long-term planning for organizational development and human resources programs

Responsible for integration of human resource, leadership, mentoring, career succession and related programs/projects to achieve strategic business goals and operational objectives

Maintain an effective level of business literacy about the business unit’s financial position, its primary goals, its culture and its competition

Manage the individual development planning process for executives and emerging leaders

Evaluate strategies and programs to measure the achievement of established goals

Requirements:

Human Resources Business Partner I:

Minimum of a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Human Resources, Business, or Organization Development or other related field; or equivalent combination of work experience and education

One to five plus years of progressive leadership experience in human resources positions

Prior experience supporting technical roles (IT, engineering, etc.) is highly preferred.

Specialized training in employment law, compensation, organizational planning, organization development, employee relations, safety, training, and preventive labor relations, preferred

Certified Human Resources Professional, Professional in Human Resources (PHR) certification preferred

Ability to communicate controversial topics or complex ideas in a clear, concise and logical sequence at a level appropriate to the audience

Understanding of their respective business units goals, direction, strengths, and opportunities

Solid interpersonal skills which allow for the appropriate methods of dealing with human behavior in a variety of business circumstances

General knowledge of employment laws and practices

Effective oral and written communication, interpersonal, and coaching skills

Excellent organizational skills with the ability to work accurately with close attention to detail

Displays a high level of effort and commitment to performing work; operates effectively within the organizational structure; demonstrates trustworthiness and responsible behavior

Proven candidate sourcing and relationship building skills

Excellent computer skills and ability to utilize an HRIS system and other applicable systems

Ability to foster teamwork and develop productive relationships with the HR team and various departments

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision

Demonstration the highest level of ethical behavior and maintain highly confidential information

Ability to travel for recruitment meetings, and career fairs and maintain a flexible work schedule

Ability to gather and analyze information skillfully and identify and resolve problems in a timely manner

Excellent time-management, prioritization, planning and organization skills to meet deadlines

Remain flexible in order to adapt to changes in work environment

Demonstrate resourcefulness and initiative

Human Resources Business Partner II:

All of Human Resources Generalist I knowledge, skills, and abilities

Certified Human Resources Professional, Professional in Human Resources (PHR) or Senior Human Resources Professional (SPHR) certification strongly preferred

Five to eight plus years of progressive experience in human resources positions

Understanding of their respective business units’ strategic direction and aligns HR practices accordingly

Demonstrate skills in consensus-building and mediation in order to constructively address employee conflicts

Demonstrate skills critical for managerial success including leadership, decisiveness, flexibility, sound business judgment, and highly developed personal, analytical and communication skills

Maintain knowledge of industry best practices by attending workshops, reviewing professional publications, establishing personal networks; participating in professional organizations

Ability to look at the company trends and anticipate future needs

Exceptional attention to detail

Highly effective decision-making and critical thinking skills in ambiguous situations

Senior Human Resources Business Partner:

All of Human Resources Generalist I and II knowledge, skills, and abilities

Eight plus years of progressive experience in Human Resources positions

Ability to prepare and analyze comprehensive reports

Strategic analysis skills with an ability to communicate a conceptual idea or vision and then assists with development of systems, processes that are executable, realistic and results-oriented

Ability to analyze and appraise facts and precedents in making decisions

Knowledge of business and management principles involved in strategic planning, resource allocation, leadership techniques, and coordination of people and resources

Advanced influencing, persuading, coaching and negotiating skills

Subject matter expert of HR policies, procedures, programs, and offerings

Advanced knowledge of applicable employment laws and practices

Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities

The contractor will not discharge or in any other manner discriminate against employees or applicants because they have inquired about, discussed, or disclosed their own pay or the pay of another employee or applicant. However, employees who have access to the compensation information of other employees or applicants as a part of their essential job functions cannot disclose the pay of other employees or applicants to individuals who do not otherwise have access to compensation information, unless the disclosure is (a) in response to a formal complaint or charge, (b) in furtherance of an investigation, proceeding, hearing, or action, including an investigation conducted by the employer, or (c) consistent with the contractor’s legal duty to furnish information. 41 CFR 60-1.35(c)

How to Apply: https://recruiting.ultipro.com/MIC1007/JobBoard/24c0bd68-a7ff-5460-0b4e-fe75a81b0396/OpportunityDetail?opportunityId=3795c0ea-85e8-4d57-8147-e0057eb75550

