MSU men’s basketball team to face off against Purdue after two wins

By Natalie Kerwin
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:47 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State men’s basketball is coming off of back-to-back wins against Nebraska and Rutgers.

One of the biggest questions this year: who would play the point guard position?

Tom Izzo tried moving Rocket Watts there, but Rocket said he wasn’t comfortable.

The Spartans have shuffled its guard rotation quite a bit, and at this point, it looks like it’s going to be freshman standout A.J. Hoggard.

Aaron Henry has also played some of his best basketball these last 2 wins, averaging 23.5 points. Coach Izzo couldn’t be more pleased.

”Aaron in one phase is playing his best basketball ever. He’s had two or three games now in a row where I think he’s doing the things that he needs to do. At Minnesota, he didn’t make shots but now he’s been making shots. But he’s really been getting the ball to the rim, and his defense the other night playing 34 minutes and kind of playing both ends. Reminiscent of a Gary Harris type and guys like that who are getting it done,” said Izzo.

Tom Izzo is looking for Aaron to continue to step up Friday night on both sides of the ball.

He says Michigan State will have to throw the kitchen sink at them defensively because Purdue is known to bring more of a freelance motion offense and they have to be ready.

