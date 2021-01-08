Michigan reaches more than 516,000 coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of January 8, Michigan health officials have reported 3,625 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 38 deaths. The state total now sits at 516,376 cases and 13,132 deaths.

Clinton County reports 3,962 cases and 44 deaths.

Eaton County reports 4,743 cases and 99 deaths.

Ingham County reports 12,992 cases and 206 deaths.

Jackson County reports 8,028 cases and 174 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 3,039 cases and 58 deaths.

The data is updated daily here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.