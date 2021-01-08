Advertisement

Michigan reaches more than 516,000 coronavirus cases

(CNN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 3:26 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of January 8, Michigan health officials have reported 3,625 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 38 deaths. The state total now sits at 516,376 cases and 13,132 deaths.

Clinton County reports 3,962 cases and 44 deaths.

Eaton County reports 4,743 cases and 99 deaths.

Ingham County reports 12,992 cases and 206 deaths.

Jackson County reports 8,028 cases and 174 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 3,039 cases and 58 deaths.

The data is updated daily here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer, MDHHS provides COVID-19 update
School leaders react to Gov. Whitmer’s reopening announcement
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
US judge blocks Trump administration’s sweeping asylum rules
State lawmaker charged in D.C. riot
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
The Latest: Twitter bans Michael Flynn, Sidney Powell

Latest News

Jonesville Shoplifting suspect (Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office)
Jonesville Police needs assistance identifying 2 shoplifting suspects
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth...
Queen Elizabeth II and husband receive COVID-19 vaccinations
A former Hamtramck police officer has pleaded guilty to using excessive force and violating a...
Ex-Hamtramck officer pleads guilty in use of force case
Matthew Schneider
Top federal prosecutor in Michigan seeks tips on Capitol mob
'Jeopardy!' contestants reflect on Trebek
'Jeopardy!' contestants reflect on Trebek