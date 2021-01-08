Michigan men arrested at Washington D.C. riots

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At least six people from Michigan were arrested in connection with the US capitol riots.

Four were arrested for curfew violations, one for unlawful entry and violating the curfew, and one on gun charges.

The six Michigan men range from ages 25 to 64.

They were arrested by police in D.C. on Wednesday.

Attorney Matthew Schneider, a top federal prosecutor in Michigan, is urging people to give tips to the FBI if they are aware of anyone who joined a violent mob in D.C.

He says investigators will review video surveillance and other evidence.

This morning, Governor Gretchen Whitmer is urging lawmakers to charge those responsible for Wednesday’s riots and focus on reuniting the country.

“Whether it is directed at me or Dr. Fauci, our Republican Security of State Board Republican, Congress, every one of us has a responsibility to call what it is and it’s domestic terrorism. These people need to be held accountable and we as a national of leaders need to say this will not stand.” Whitmer said.

Several photos were released Thursday by the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department. The photos show persons of interest that were allegedly involved in the riots inside the capitol.

The people shown are facing charges of unwanted entry and some may face potential felony crimes.

Anyone with information should contact the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or submit tips online at fbi.gov/USCapitol.

DC Police can be contacted at (202) 727-9099 or you can text your tip to the Department’s text tip line at 50411.

