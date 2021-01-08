Advertisement

More Macy’s stores shutting down

The department store chain is closing 45 locations by the middle of the year.
(KMVT)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 7:08 AM EST
(WILX) - Macy’s is closing 45 more of its department stores by the middle of this year.

None of its stores in Michigan will be closing, however, its flagship store in Chicago’s Water Tower is on the list. Last February Macy’s announced it would close 125 stores over the next couple of years.

The company temporarily closed all retail locations in mid-March because of the pandemic. 30 of those stores shut down permanently.

Macy’s was founded in 1858 and was originally called R.H. Macy & Co.

