More Macy’s stores shutting down

(WILX) - Macy’s is closing 45 more of its department stores by the middle of this year.

None of its stores in Michigan will be closing, however, its flagship store in Chicago’s Water Tower is on the list. Last February Macy’s announced it would close 125 stores over the next couple of years.

The company temporarily closed all retail locations in mid-March because of the pandemic. 30 of those stores shut down permanently.

Macy’s was founded in 1858 and was originally called R.H. Macy & Co.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.