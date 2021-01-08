Advertisement

Local group showcasing events happening in the area

517 Living is an online community highlighting local events
By Holly Harper
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 likes to highlight local events going on in the Mid-Michigan area.

Studio 10 is starting a segment called ‘517 Friday’ where we will showcase various events happening in the Lansing area and beyond.

Sarah Pierce created a Facebook page called ’517 Living Community Greater Lansing Area, Michigan Hub’ where she posts local events and happenings.

The weekend of 1/8 has several in person and virtual events happening and can be found on the 517 Living Community Facebook page.

Pierce has more in this weeks’ ‘517 Friday’ segment with Studio 10.

