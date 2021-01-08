Jackson County Health Department provides update on current phase of vaccination efforts

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Health Department (JCHD) received their first doses of the Moderna vaccine in late December, as did Henry Ford Allegiance Health Hospital (HFAH) with the Pfizer vaccine. Both pandemic response entities have been administering the vaccines to Emergency Medical Services, frontline hospital health care workers and other Phase 1A prioritization groups as defined by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

Thursday, MDHHS announced that the State will be advancing to Phase 1B of vaccination on Jan. 11.

Phase 1B includes:

individuals age 65 and older;

frontline essential workers including police officers, first responders, frontline state and federal workers, jail and prison staff;

and PreK-12 teachers and childcare providers

The limited supply of Moderna vaccine for JCHD and Pfizer for HFAH is being provided to those in Phase 1A Priority Groups one, two, and three. The timing and completion of vaccinations within any phase in Jackson County relies on the supply of vaccine and the capability to administer it.

Although MDHHS has stated that Phase 1B groups can begin next Monday, it will and can only occur in specific areas or counties that have an adequate supply of vaccine and have completed or nearly completed the Phase 1A priority groups. Jackson County has not yet reached that point due to vaccine supply.

All vaccine shipped to the JCHD has been administered to the Phase 1A Priority groups and there are still additional people in these groups who have not received a vaccine. The streamlined vaccination strategy and timeline can be found HERE.

All vaccinations will be by appointment only. There are currently no walk-up vaccinations in order to utilize the vaccine in the most effective and efficient manner.

JCHD advises those age 65 or over (or those who have a family member in that category), pay close attention to updates through the Jackson County Health Department’s website or the JCHD Facebook page. An informational phone line, 517-817-4469, is available that has a recorded message providing local vaccination information.

“For the initial groups who fall into 1B due to profession, information from the health department will come through your employer but please also check our webpage for updates,” JCHD said in a statement. “It is our goal to ensure that everyone knows when they are eligible to receive a vaccine. At this time, we do not have the specifics of timing or quantities of vaccine that will be received therefore do not want to schedule appointments we cannot keep. We will utilize all available avenues to notify Priority Group 1B individuals of available vaccine and how to sign up for an appointment.”

Click HERE on https://www.michigan.gov/documents/coronavirus/MI_COVID-19_Vaccination_Prioritization_Guidance_710349_7.pdf for the detailed State of Michigan Vaccination and Prioritization Strategy.

