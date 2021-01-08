Governor Whitmer set to deliver third state address on Jan. 27

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Whitmer will deliver her third State of the State Address virtually on Wednesday, January 27 at 7 p.m.

If COVID-19 was not a factor, Governor Whitmer would request the House Chambers to deliver the State of the State Address to a joint session. But large gatherings would pose an unnecessary risk to the health of legislators, justices, staff, and guests.

