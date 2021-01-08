Gov. Whitmer, MDHHS provides COVID-19 update

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun to provide an update regarding COVID-19 and the continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

During the press conference, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer strongly encouraged K-12 schools to reopen for in-person instruction by March 1, stating it was a goal of her administration.

Thursday, Whitmer joined a coalition with seven other governors, sending a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Operation Warp Speed Chief Operating Officer General Gustave Perna requesting that the federal government distribute the millions of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine doses.

So far, the state has administered more than 150,000 doses of the vaccine.

On Wednesday, Governor Whitmer’s administration announced that Michigan is entering a new phase of vaccine distribution. On January 11, the state will begin offering vaccines to the following priority groups:

Michiganders age 65 and older

frontline essential workers including police officers

first responders

frontline state and federal workers and jail and prison staff

pre-K-12 educators, support staff, and childcare providers

