GM changes its look
They’re changing the iconic logo after years of staying with the same look
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 3:03 PM EST
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - GM has changed its iconic logo after years of staying with the same look. Now, the car manufacturer is adopting a logo reminiscent of the periodic table of elements.
“Transforming the world begins with transforming ourselves,” company representatives wrote in a tweet.
The new logo changes the classic block capital letters for slimmed down, lower case letters. Company representatives say GM’s new logo builds on a strong heritage, while bringing a more modern and vibrant look to the familiar blue square.
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.