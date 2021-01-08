GM changes its look

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - GM has changed its iconic logo after years of staying with the same look. Now, the car manufacturer is adopting a logo reminiscent of the periodic table of elements.

“Transforming the world begins with transforming ourselves,” company representatives wrote in a tweet.

The new logo changes the classic block capital letters for slimmed down, lower case letters. Company representatives say GM’s new logo builds on a strong heritage, while bringing a more modern and vibrant look to the familiar blue square.

