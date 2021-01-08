FEMA grant to awarded United Way for food, shelter needs in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Friday the United Way of Jackson County announced it has been awarded $82,112 in federal funds that will be used to support food and shelter assistance programs.

The emergency funding is provided through the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program (EFSP), administered by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

United Way is welcoming local governmental and private voluntary organizations that qualify to apply for the funds. Special consideration is given to organizations that aid the elderly, families with children, homeless individuals with mental or physical disabilities, and veterans.

Applying organizations must meet the following criteria:

Any nonprofit, governmental or faith-based organization;

Provide a Data Universal Numbering System (DUNS) number and a Federal Employee Identification Number (FEIN);

Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter;

Have no compliance issues in any previous phases; Have an accounting system;

Be providing services and using its other resources in the area in which they are seeking funding;

Have a voluntary board if private, not-for-profit;

Practice nondiscrimination;

and to the extent practical, involve homeless individuals and families, through employment, volunteer programs, etc. in providing emergency food and shelter services.

In order to be considered for funding, all requested information must be provided, and proposals must be submitted via email to Ebone’ Worthey, Community Solutions Manager, at United Way of Jackson County, eworthey@uwjackson.org. The deadline is Jan. 25.

A board of Jackson County residents will determine how the funds will be dispersed. The board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this stage of the program.

Guidelines and questions pertaining to the funding found HERE.

For further information, contact Worthey at 517-914-6561. Details are also available online.

