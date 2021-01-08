ELPS planning updates for in-person instruction

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday, East Lansing Public Schools (ELPS) Superintendent Dori Leyko announced that changes will be coming soon to the school district in response to the earlier-than-anticipated arrival of an effective vaccine for COVID-19.

In a letter to district families, Leyko addressed first the disturbing recent events at the U.S. Capitol, wishing families well and offering the services of school counselors and social workers for children in need. She then addressed the COVID-19 related changes coming out of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Thursday press conference.

According to Leyko, the new developments in the fight against COVID-19 supports a quicker than expected return to in-person learning.

The Governor announced that Pre K – 12 educators may begin receiving their first doses of the coronavirus vaccine as early as this coming Monday. East Lansing staff is tentatively scheduled to receive their vaccines the week of Jan. 18. The district will continue to offer remote instruction for the remainder of the school year for families who elect to keep their children online.

Leyko also announced that a family survey will be forthcoming, and that more communication would be coming in the next week.

