Elon Musk is now richest man in the world

Sitting in the SpaceX Mission Control in Hawthorne, California, SpaceX CEO and Chief Designer Musk Elon watches his space capsule Dragon's progress as it heads for splash down in the Pacific Ocean. SpaceX photo.(KOLO)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 8:09 AM EST
(WILX) - Elon Musk has passed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as the richest man in the world.

Musk’s net worth is now more than $185 billion after recent increases in Tesla’s stock value.

Bezos held the title since 2017 and is currently worth about $184 billion. Musk’s surge in wealth in one year is the fastest rise to the number one spot in the history of the rich list.

When musk began 2020, he was barely in the top 50 richest people with a worth of about $27 billion.

