Advertisement

Dodgers’ Icon Lasorda Dies

The Los Angeles Dodgers say Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda has died.
The Los Angeles Dodgers say Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda has died.
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-LOS ANGELES (AP) - Hall of Fame baseball manager Tommy Lasorda has died.

Lasorda guided the Los Angeles Dodgers to two World Series titles and later became an ambassador for the sport during his 71 years with the franchise. The Dodgers say he had a heart attack at his home in Fullerton and was pronounced dead at a hospital late Thursday night. The 93-year-old Lasorda had a history of heart problems, including a heart attack in 1996 that ended his managerial career.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer, MDHHS provides COVID-19 update
School leaders react to Gov. Whitmer’s reopening announcement
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
US judge blocks Trump administration’s sweeping asylum rules
State lawmaker charged in D.C. riot
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
The Latest: Twitter bans Michael Flynn, Sidney Powell

Latest News

Indiana's Rob Phinisee tries to shoot with Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice defending during the...
Covid Issues Disrupting College Basketball
The NHL reportedly is planning matches at Lake Tahoe
Covid Plaguing Various NHL Teams
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrates after the team defeated the Pittsburgh...
Browns Resume Playoff Practice
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh stands on the sideline during the first quarter of the team's NCAA...
University of Michigan, Jim Harbaugh agree to contract extension