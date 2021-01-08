Dodgers’ Icon Lasorda Dies

-LOS ANGELES (AP) - Hall of Fame baseball manager Tommy Lasorda has died.

Lasorda guided the Los Angeles Dodgers to two World Series titles and later became an ambassador for the sport during his 71 years with the franchise. The Dodgers say he had a heart attack at his home in Fullerton and was pronounced dead at a hospital late Thursday night. The 93-year-old Lasorda had a history of heart problems, including a heart attack in 1996 that ended his managerial career.