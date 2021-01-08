Advertisement

“Daytime. Nighttime. Anytime. Place Project” could be a boon to local businesses

East Lansing mayor Aaron Stephens says the city continues working on different ways to keep the community engaged
By Diamond Daniels
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Local business owners, hit by the pandemic and struggling to stay afloat, may soon be able to benefit from a new project coming to downtown East Lansing.

Maria Hruska, manager of Georgio’s Pizza, touched on how badly her business has been hit by the pandemic.

“We lost a lot of businesses,” Hruska said. “We’re probably like 70% down.”

To address the problems presented by traditional setups, ‘Daytime. Nighttime. Anytime. Place Project’ is in the making for downtown East Lansing. It’s an open-air area designed to help businesses carry on safely, and it isn’t charging local businesses to set up there.

East Lansing mayor Aaron Stephens says the city continues working on different ways to keep the community engaged, while following COVID-19 restrictions. That’s what this project is for.

“That’s why you have the outdoor spaces, that’s why you do something like a gift card program, why you just get rid of fees,” Stevens said. “Things that will support downtown businesses that won’t put more people at risk.”

And he says it’s more than just an opportunity to get people out the house.

Stevens said, “If you’re a business in East Lansing, if COVID has affected you, this is something that’s going to apply to you.”

At no costs to businesses, Georgio’s Pizza manager Maria Hruska says she’s looking forward to it.

“I like the idea; it would be nice to see people sitting outside of our restaurant with heaters and tables,” Hruska said. “It would be nice to see them eating our pizza that’s for sure.”

Businesses interested in learning more can contact Amy Schlusler-Schmitt, City Staff Liason for the City of East Lansing, at 9517) 319-6931 or at aschlus@cityofeastlansing.com.

