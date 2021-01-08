Advertisement

Covid Plaguing Various NHL Teams

The NHL reportedly is planning matches at Lake Tahoe
The NHL reportedly is planning matches at Lake Tahoe(KOLO-TV)
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-UNDATED (AP) - The Dallas Stars have closed their training camp for several days after six players and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The NHL says the development will delay the Stars’ opener from Jan. 14 at Florida until at least Jan. 19 at Tampa Bay. Dallas is the defending Western Conference champion.

The Columbus Blue Jackets also held a number of players out of practice Friday in accordance with NHL coronavirus protocols.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer, MDHHS provides COVID-19 update
School leaders react to Gov. Whitmer’s reopening announcement
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
US judge blocks Trump administration’s sweeping asylum rules
State lawmaker charged in D.C. riot
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
The Latest: Twitter bans Michael Flynn, Sidney Powell

Latest News

Indiana's Rob Phinisee tries to shoot with Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice defending during the...
Covid Issues Disrupting College Basketball
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrates after the team defeated the Pittsburgh...
Browns Resume Playoff Practice
The Los Angeles Dodgers say Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda has died.
Dodgers’ Icon Lasorda Dies
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh stands on the sideline during the first quarter of the team's NCAA...
University of Michigan, Jim Harbaugh agree to contract extension