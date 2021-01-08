Covid Plaguing Various NHL Teams
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
-UNDATED (AP) - The Dallas Stars have closed their training camp for several days after six players and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The NHL says the development will delay the Stars’ opener from Jan. 14 at Florida until at least Jan. 19 at Tampa Bay. Dallas is the defending Western Conference champion.
The Columbus Blue Jackets also held a number of players out of practice Friday in accordance with NHL coronavirus protocols.