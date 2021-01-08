Advertisement

Covid Issues Disrupting College Basketball

Indiana's Rob Phinisee tries to shoot with Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice defending during the...
Indiana's Rob Phinisee tries to shoot with Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice defending during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
-UNDATED (AP) - No. 13 Missouri has paused all men’s basketball activities as a result of COVID-19 protocols and postponed Saturday night’s home game against LSU. The Tigers did not disclose any details in today’s announcement and said the status of the Jan. 12 game against Vanderbilt and the Jan. 16 game at Texas A&M will be determined later. Missouri said the game against LSU will be rescheduled.

LSU will visit Mississippi Saturday night after both teams had their originally scheduled games postponed because of virus issues. Makeup dates for South Carolina-Ole Miss and LSU-Missouri haven’t been determined.

In other virus-related developments:

- A men’s basketball game between UConn and Villanova, scheduled for Jan. 15 in Connecticut, has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Villanova program. No makeup date has been announced. This will be the fifth game Villanova has had to postpone since coach Jay Wright tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Dec. 26. Several other members of the program have also tested positive. It’s the seventh UConn game canceled or postponed this season for coronavirus-related issues.

- The Georgia State men’s basketball team has postponed games against Troy on Friday and Saturday and paused all team activities following multiple positive COVID-19 tests. The games have not yet been rescheduled. Georgia State says players, coaches and staff members have received positive test results. All team activities will be paused for at least seven days while those who tested positive will remain in isolation.

- No. 25 Florida State’s visit to Pittsburgh scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to COVID-19 testing issues within the Seminoles program. The postponement is the third this week for Florida State. Duke’s visit to Tallahassee, Florida, last Saturday was postponed, as well as a trip to Syracuse scheduled for Wednesday. The Panthers ended up playing the Orange instead, rallying for a 63-60 victory. Meanwhile, Pitt’s game against Georgia Tech set for Tuesday, Jan. 12 has been shifted forward one day. The Yellow Jackets are having COVID-19 issues of their own. Games against Notre Dame and Louisville scheduled for this week have already been postponed.

