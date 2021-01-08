Country Stitches hosts Quilt-A-Thon to create quilts for community

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Country Stitches of East Lansing will host the 33rd annual charity Quilt-A-Thon from 10am until 4pm Friday, January 8th, and Saturday, January 9th at Country Stitches, located at 2200 Coolidge Road, one block east of US-127 at Lake Lansing Road, across from Meijer.

Area volunteers will finish quilts from quilting materials donated by local quilters and Country Stitches for EVE, Loaves & Fishes, and Gateway Community Center.

“The Quilt-A-Thon is a great way to keep the holiday spirit alive year-round,” said Ann Fuller, owner of Country Stitches. “We are very proud of our volunteers who work very hard to help people in need.”

The Quilt-A-Thon will also take place at Country Stitches located in Jackson on Friday, January 8th and Saturday, January 9th. Quilts made at that location will be donated to the John George Home.

Volunteers will be tying and finishing quilts on Friday and Saturday in East Lansing and Jackson. Individuals of all skill levels from no experience to expert are needed to make this year’s Quilt-A-Thon a success.

In order to keep everyone, participation will be very limited in store for this event this year. We will space everyone out to keep safe distancing and everyone will be required to wear a mask the entire time. We also have opportunities for volunteers to help from home. We have quilts ready to be tied that can be picked up and worked on from home and returned to the stores to be distributed to the charities.

Country Stitches encourages anyone interested in participating in the free Quilt-A-Thon event at the East Lansing store to call (517) 351-2416 and the Jackson store to call (517) 782-7100 to sign up. Please also call these numbers if interested in picking up quilts to work on at home. Volunteers do not need experience in quilting. Donations of 100% cotton fabric and polyester batting are appreciated. Country Stitches will also donate fabric, thread, and batting for the quilts. There are ways to help throughout the year. Please call for more information.

