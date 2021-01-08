Advertisement

Community art exhibits to be displayed at downtown East Lansing businesses

(WILX)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:00 PM EST
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of East Lansing will be hosting three community art exhibits at some downtown East Lansing businesses in the winter and spring.

The art exhibits will feature pieces by East Lansing elementary, middle and high school students and staff. Each exhibit will be displayed for six weeks at one of the 15 downtown East Lansing businesses.

The first exhibit, titled “ELHS Family Strong,” will feature 87 photos submitted by East Lansing High School students and staff.

Look at the art exhibit map:

ELHS art exhibit map
ELHS art exhibit map(WILX)

“This is a great opportunity for community members to visit downtown East Lansing, support local businesses, and view artwork created by their friends and neighbors,” said East Lansing Community Development & Engagement Manager Amy Schlusler Schmitt. “We want to thank our partners and the community for continuing to come together to help East Lansing businesses during this difficult time.”

The exhibits will be displayed during the following dates:

  • First exhibit: Jan. 18- Feb.27
  • Second exhibit: March 1-April 16
  • Third exhibit: April 19-June 4

