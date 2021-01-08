City officials face resistance from residents at homeless encampment

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Those living at the homeless encampment otherwise known as the “Back 40” are being asked to move out. However, many of the residents are hoping the city will allow them to stay in the place they call home.

William Markfile has been a resident at the “Back 40” for four years.

“I don’t think that’s fair to us. You know, I don’t want you to show up and say ‘hey, you got an hour to get out of here.’ I don’t think that’s fair to us,” said Markfile.

On Wednesday, medics confirmed a 33-year-old man died at the homeless encampment.

Now, the city is asking residents living there to move to an alternative safe and healthy location so they can clean up the area.

Markfile says he doesn’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon.

“This guy died and passed away. I mean, I don’t know what happened to the guy. All I can say to you is how does that affect us?” said Markfile.

Kim Coleman, the Director of Human Relations of Community Services of Lansing, says they have offered shelter to the residents of the “Back 40″ and only three refused to leave.

“It is our intent to take care of the Back 40 and to clear the waste and the hazard that’s back there and so we will continue to work with that effort in mind and hopefully the individuals who are not interested in moving will eventually move. But otherwise, we will continue to work around them,” said Coleman.

Coleman says they would like to start the cleaning process now but have been getting push back from some of the residents.

Markfile says one of his main concerns is contracting the coronavirus if he were to move to an indoor shelter.

“We’ve never had a COVID outbreak out here. Okay, so you go inside these buildings here adjacent to us, behind us, every one of them has had COVID. I wouldn’t suggest that. All I’m saying is I don’t think that’s a healthy situation for us to move into,” said Markfile.

Coleman says the resistance won’t stop them from cleaning the area but that it might take a little longer.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.