Charlotte man charged in connection with alleged bomb threat at state capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday a Charlotte man was charged with three felonies in connection with an alleged bomb threat at the state capitol. Michael Chad Varrone, 48, of Charlotte, stands accused of calling in a bomb threat to the state capitol Thursday morning, causing authorities to scramble and heightening public tension in the immediate wake of the D.C. riots and less than a month after the Christmas day bombing in Nashville.

The magistrate mentioned these alleged threats happened “on or about dates of Dec. 12 to Jan. 7” in Lansing.

Varrone was arrested Thursday, hours after he allegedly made the threat. He was taken into custody outside his residence in the afternoon without incident by the MSP Emergency Support Team and Fugitive Team. Varrone allegedly telephoned a control operator at the Capitol complex early Thursday morning and said everyone needed to evacuate because the building was going to explode. The employee immediately reported the bomb threat to Michigan State Police.

Capitol staff were then notified to ensure their safety and the building – which had already been closed to the public – was closed to staff. Authorities performed a sweep of the premises and by 9 a.m. had confirmed there was no real threat.

Varrone faces three charges. Two counts of making a false report of an act of terrorism and communicating it with another person, each a felony punishable by a max of 20 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine. One count is for making a false report of a bomb or harmful device, also a felony, punishable by a maximum of four years in prison and/or $2,000 fine.

Although Varrone was assigned a court-appointed attorney for now, he indicated that he may choose to hire a personal attorney.

The probable cause conference set for Jan. 22 at 8:30 a.m. in 54A District Court in Lansing. Varrone was granted bond, which has been set at $50,000.

