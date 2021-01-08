Charlotte High School performs a virtual play due to COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The COVID-19 pandemic has forced people to get creative when it comes to in-person events. Charlotte High School performing arts program is putting together a virtual play this year called ‘Gossip’ to keep students engaged in normal activity.

“We’re trying to think outside the box when it comes to activities,” said facilities supervisor for Charlotte performing center, Hollie Auten.

“I think it’s really important for students to be able to do the things they usually do. The arts is how we express ourselves and they are kind of a reflection of what’s going on in society,” said Technical Director of Charlotte Performing Arts Center, Amy Jo Parish.

Parish says “not having a play this year wasn’t an option.”

“We decided right from the get-go let’s just go all virtual and adapt to what that needs to be,” Parish said.

It was a collaborative effort between her and Hollie on making this virtual, even though it had challenges and limitations.

“Some shows do not allow you to stream or record your productions so that was limited as far as picking what show,” Parish said.

COVID-19 also caused other challenges such as scheduling.

“The biggest challenge is scheduling because we no longer have the natural time after school lets out to gather in the auditorium to do an in-person rehearsal,” Parish said.

Which made it more difficult for team bonding activities. In addition to that building, the show looked completely different as well.

“Before for shows I was building sets, designing the set, in this case, technical means video editing, going in and making sure all the digital components are there,” Parish said.

But they made it work and students thought virtual was a great idea.

“I’m pretty happy about it because if there are people that like acting but they are too scared to do it, they have this opportunity to [go on stage] and not get stage fight and they can actually live their dream,” said one student and play participant, Sullavyn Oswald.

The school told News 10 they have plans to do their musical virtually if in-person is not allowed by the end of March.

