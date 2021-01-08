Advertisement

Browns Resume Playoff Practice

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrates after the team defeated the Pittsburgh...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrates after the team defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)(David Richard | AP)
Published: Jan. 8, 2021
-UNDATED (AP) - The Cleveland Browns can finally practice for the playoffs. The team has been granted permission by the NFL to resume normal activities at their training facility, which has been closed since coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19 along with Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio and three others.

Stefanski tested positive on Tuesday and will not be on the sideline Sunday night for Cleveland’s wild-card game in Pittsburgh. Stefanski is allowed to communicate with players and coaches in the locker room until they leave for kickoff, but he can’t have any on-field contact with them from 90 minutes before the game until afterward.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield had said he hadn’t thrown a football since last weekend, when the Browns clinched their first playoff appearance since the 2002 season.

