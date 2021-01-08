Attorney General Nessel says U.S. Capitol rioters from Michigan could face criminal charges

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The U.S. Capitol rioters -- some of them from Michigan-- could face criminal charges.

And while Attorney General Nessel is not ruling out the fact that state charges may have been violated at the nation’s capitol, she says most of the activities involved would warrant federal charges.

Attorney General Dana Nessel says the nationwide election fraud lawsuits that ignited riots at the nation’s capitol are simply illegitimate.

“Certainly, if we find that anyone has violated state laws, we will investigate and charge if need be. Most of this will be done either by federal authorities or by the attorney general in the District of Columbia that handles those matters,” said Nessel. “They’ve been heard before judges that were appointed by Democrats and judges that were appointed by Republicans and they’ve all come to the same conclusion and that is, there is simply no factual basis to these allegations that there was anything wrong with our elections in Michigan and in any state in the union.”

Nessel also thinks that Wednesday’s riots are all the more reason why President Trump’s removal from office is overdue.

“We’ve said for a while...’How much more damage can he do? Now we know,’” said Nessel.

Now, she’s calling on elected officials to put an end to the allegations that continue to spiral.

“It’s time for all elected officials to come together and to state unequivocally that we had a free, fair, and accurate election,” she said.

So far, it is known that six people from Michigan were arrested in D.C.

It’s unclear at this time if those arrests were made in violation of the issued curfew or were related to the riot.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.