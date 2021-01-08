Attorney General Nessel honors U.S. Capitol Officer Sicknick

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Thursday, the U.S. Capitol Police announced that Officer Brian D. Sicknick, who had sustained injuries while on-duty during the violent assault on the Capitol in Washington, D.C., died from his injuries.

Attorney General Nessel released the following statement:

“There are few professions that demand not only the best of people but the most of people – and law enforcement is one of those careers. They run toward danger when everyone else is running away from it – risking everything to keep us safe. Officer Sicknick died defending the Capitol and, ultimately, the principles upon which our country was founded. His death is a tragic and needless loss, and a dark stain in the history of our Republic. It is my hope that Officer Sicknick’s sacrifice is honored by holding those responsible for these violent attacks accountable for their disgraceful actions to undermine our democracy.

“The Michigan Department of Attorney General extends its deepest sympathies to Officer Sicknick’s family, friends, and colleagues during this time of grief. We are forever grateful for your sacrifice and the sacrifice of Officer Sicknick, who put his life on the line in defense of democracy.”

