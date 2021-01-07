Zuckerberg bans Trump from Facebook indefinitely

(WILX) - Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted to the social media platform that blocks placed on President Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts have been extended indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.

In the post, Zuckerberg noted Trump’s decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building on Wednesday has disturbed people both across the nation and around the world.

“Over the last several years, we have allowed President Trump to use our platform consistent with our own rules, at times removing content or labeling his posts when they violate our policies,” the statement continued. “We did this because we believe that the public has a right to the broadest possible access to political speech, even controversial speech. But the current context is now fundamentally different, involving use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government.”

Read the full statement below.

The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining... Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday, January 7, 2021

