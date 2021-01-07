State representatives frustrated over U.S. Capitol protests

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Wednesday, Republicans from Mid-Michigan joined thousands of other Trump supporters from all over the U.S. for a demonstration at the nation’s capitol that quickly turned violent.

“I was on the front line filming with my camera and I got pepper-sprayed. And at that point, I have a 16-year-old daughter with me. So I had to get back, get out of the line, take my daughter back, make sure we’re safe and secure,” a supporter said. “The largest election fraud that just happened in American history. There is a large group of people out here, they’re disgruntled, they’re upset. As they should be.”

But Michigan state representatives say these demonstrations won’t help the cause.

“You’re not gonna accomplish anything. You punch a cop and you break into Nancy Pelosi’s office. What have you accomplished? Nothing! You just make us all look temperable. This is not what conservatives do,” said Republican State Representative Beau LaFave.

Democratic State Representative Sarah Anthony says the events show parallels to April when armed protestors demonstrated at the Michigan Capitol.

“Here in Michigan, we experienced armed gunman storming into our Capitol building and so to see a similar scene, an escalated scene, playing out at our U.S. Capitol really is terrifying,” said Anthony.

She says the fear people felt won’t stop democracy from moving forward.

“Democracy will stand even if the activities of today will be delayed. We will have a new Congress, a new president, and Vice-President, and our institutions are stronger than these domestic terrorists,” she said.

Wednesday’s protests are based on allegations of voter fraud. Many of the allegations have been proven false in court.

