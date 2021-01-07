Sparrow announces hundreds of job openings

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Partly due to demands of the pandemic, Sparrow Hospital has hundreds of job openings available to local candidates.

Sparrow officials announced the hospital is looking to fill some 800 job openings throughout the Health System, some created by the demands of the pandemic and others by the continued expansion of healthcare.

Jobs are available in nursing, technology, advanced practice, information technology and more. Interested candidates may view job openings here: https://careers.sparrow.org/.

