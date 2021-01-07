Rep. Elissa Slotkin, Congresswoman Dingell react to U.S. Capitol protests

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The fear they felt during the attack on the capitol has turned to disgust for members of Michigan’s congressional delegation who were trapped inside.

“To see a violent mob incited by the president and his supporters, to come into the building and use violence to do that, it disgusts me,” said Rep. Slotkin.

It disgusts many people - including Congresswoman Debbie Dingell.

“Yesterday was a wake-up call for America,” Dingell said. “I was on the floor when it all happened, and I quite frankly didn’t understand the danger. Even though I heard the gunshots and the pounding, I just couldn’t believe that our democracy could be under attack the way it was "

She still finds it hard to believe the same chamber where her later husband and father-in-law served for a combined 82 years was overrun by a mob.

With order restored, lawmakers want answers from the people who were supposed to protect the seat of America’s government.

“It was very clear that people were underprepared, the capitol police did not think this was going to be as dangerous of a rally”

Rep. Elissa Slotkin told News 10 that we are now divided more than ever.

“We have to acknowledge that the division in the country is now the single greatest national security threat to us, that you are more likely to have threats coming at you from within because of the division,” said Slotkin. “We’ve been forgetting those values that all of those have in common. I think people have taken our democracy for granted.”

Dingell states that “as Americans, we remember that united we stand and divided we fall.”

Slotkin believes that this act of domestic terrorism is one of the lowest moments in the state of politics.

“I hope that it’s a real low point in American politics that we look back on this moment and it was the lowest state that our politics ever got to.... that it was so horrible that it shocked the system and reset things a little bit and we improve the politics from here. That’s my hope,” she said.

